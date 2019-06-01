The Philadelphia Phillies are close to acquiring outfielder Jay Bruce from the Seattle Mariners, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Saturday.

According to Passan, the two teams are nearing a deal and are expected to confirm the trade within 24 hours.

Another source familiar with the Phillies-Mariners discussions on a Jay Bruce trade says they are not far enough along that a deal is imminent. The sides have talked about Bruce, Seattle is willing to deal him and Philadelphia needs a bench bat. No trade agreed to, however. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 1, 2019

Bruce, 32, became the eighth player to knock in at least 300 career home runs and 300 doubles with a 416-foot home run in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Angels’ Tyler Skaggs on Friday. The solo blast marked Bruce’s 14th such hit of the year.

Bruce finished Friday’s 4–3 win with a .212/.283/.533 batting line, 25 extra bases, 28 RBI and an .816 OPS through 184 plate appearances. His addition in Philadelphia would help fill the void left by Odubel Herrera after he was placed on leave earlier in the week.

The Phillies are expected to take on most of Bruce's contract, which owes him $14 million in 2020.

Phiadelphia currently sits in first place in the NL East with a record of 33–24.