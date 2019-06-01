Report: Phillies Nearing Deal to Acquire OF Jay Bruce From Mariners

The deal is expected to be done within the next 24 hours.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 01, 2019

The Philadelphia Phillies are close to acquiring outfielder Jay Bruce from the Seattle Mariners, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Saturday.

According to Passan, the two teams are nearing a deal and are expected to confirm the trade within 24 hours.

Bruce, 32, became the eighth player to knock in at least 300 career home runs and 300 doubles with a 416-foot home run in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Angels’ Tyler Skaggs on Friday. The solo blast marked Bruce’s 14th such hit of the year.

Bruce finished Friday’s 4–3 win with a .212/.283/.533 batting line, 25 extra bases, 28 RBI and an .816 OPS through 184 plate appearances. His addition in Philadelphia would help fill the void left by Odubel Herrera after he was placed on leave earlier in the week.

The Phillies are expected to take on most of Bruce's contract, which owes him $14 million in 2020.

Phiadelphia currently sits in first place in the NL East with a record of 33–24.

