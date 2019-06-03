MLB broadcaster Ron Darling has been cleared to return to work after his thyroid cancer has stabilized.

Just last month, Darling took a leave of absence from SportsNet New York's Mets broadcasts in order to have surgery to remove a mass from his chest.

"The doctors will continue to closely monitor me over the next several months to assure my progress remains on the right track," Darling said in a statement. I look forward to rejoining my partners Gary and Keith in the SNY booth to call tomorrow night's Mets vs. San Francisco Giants game at Citi Field.

Darling, 58, pitched nine seasons with the Mets and was on the staff in 1986 when New York won their last World Series.