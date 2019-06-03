Ron Darling Cleared to Return to Broadcasting After Thyroid Cancer Stabilized

Mets broadcaster Ron Darling is cleared to return to the booth after thryoid cancer diagnosis.

By Scooby Axson
June 03, 2019

MLB broadcaster Ron Darling has been cleared to return to work after his thyroid cancer has stabilized.

Just last month, Darling took a leave of absence from SportsNet New York's Mets broadcasts in order to have surgery to remove a mass from his chest.

"The doctors will continue to closely monitor me over the next several months to assure my progress remains on the right track," Darling said in a statement. I look forward to rejoining my partners Gary and Keith in the SNY booth to call tomorrow night's Mets vs. San Francisco Giants game at Citi Field.

Darling, 58, pitched nine seasons with the Mets and was on the staff in 1986 when New York won their last World Series.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message