Didi Gregorius Activated From Injury List to Make 2019 Debut vs. Indians

Gregorius returns to the Yankees after missing eight months rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

By Jenna West
June 07, 2019

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has been activated from the 60-day injury list and is expected to make his 2019 season debut against the Indians on Friday night.

New York announced Gregorius's return from rehab on Friday afternoon and said infielder Thairo Estrada was optioned to the Triple-A Rail Riders. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has also been transferred to the 60-day IL.

Prior to the Yankees announcing Gregorius's return, the shortstop tweeted out a digital cartoon he designed.

Gregorius injured his right elbow last season in Game 2 of the American League Division Series when making a throw to home plate. He played in two more games and had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17. He was one of 13 Yankees players to start the 2019 season regular season the IL.

Despite New York's injury woes, the club has powered through to reach first place in the AL East standings at 39–22.

The Yankees will play the Indians in Cleveland on Friday night in the first contest of a three-game series.

