Former Red Sox great David Ortiz was shot Sunday in the Dominican Republic, ESPN Deportes' Enrique Rojas confirmed.

ESPN's Marly Rivera reported that Rojas spoke to Ortiz's father, Leo Ortiz, and the father said the former baseball player was shot at an amusement center in Santo Domingo. ESPN was unable to confirm Ortiz's condition and where he is being treated.

The news was first reported by CND 37, who later reported Ortiz was shot in the leg.

Ortiz, also known as “Big Papi,” is from the Dominican Republic. The 43-year-old played 20 seasons in the Major Leagues, primarily for Boston. Ortiz was a 10-time All-Star, a three-time World Series champion and a seven-time Silver Slugger winner in 14 seasons with Boston. He helped Boston break an 86-year championship drought in 2004. He was the 2013 World Series MVP, and he retired after the 2016 season.

He was originally signed by the Mariners and then traded to the Twins before moving on to the Red Sox.