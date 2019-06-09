Vanderbilt freshman Kumar Rocker pitched the first no-hitter in NCAA Super Regional history on Saturday night against Duke.

Rocker helped lead the Commodores to a 3–0 victory over the Blue Devils in Game 2 in the best-of-three Nashville Super Regional. His performance marked only the eighth no-no by a single pitcher in NCAA Tournament history, with the last one coming in 2012 from Florida's Jonathan Crawford in a Regional game.

The first no-hitter in Super Regional history, and the eighth in NCAA Tournament history.



That honor belongs to Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker



Rocker recorded an astounding 19 strikeouts on Saturday night while throwing 131 pitches. The freshman's 19 K's breaks Vanderbilt's NCAA Tournament record of 17 set by David Price in 2007. Price praised Rocker on Twitter after the game with a simple "Do it @_KumarRocker" caption and fist bump emoji.

Vanderbilt and Duke will face off in Game 3 on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET. The winner will advance to the College World Series.