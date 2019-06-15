A Babe Ruth Yankees jersey sold for a record $5.64 million at auction on Saturday, breaking the previous mark of $4.4 million—which was the price tag for a game-worn 1920 Ruth jersey—according to Hunt Auctions.

The jersey, which was grey with 'Yankees' across the chest, is believed to be from the 1928–30 period. The jersey is very rare because it is the only time in the franchise's history that the nickname was printed on the uniforms. It was one of more than 400 pieces of memorabilia up for auction, much of which was supplied by the late Hall of Famer's family.

The name of the buyer was not revealed.

Ruth's 22-year career ended a few years after his jersey is dated, in 1935, with a then-record 714 home runs, .342 batting average, 2,213 RBI's. The seven-time World Champion also finished as a 12-time AL home run leader and was elected into the inaugural class of the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936.