The Cubs are considering opening a sportsbook at Wrigley Field and locations just outside the stadium as a new sports gambling law prepares to go into effect in Illinois, reports ESPN's David Purdum.

According to Purdum, the Cubs and other Chicago franchises have considered "betting windows, automated kiosks and even a full-blown sportsbook venue inside the stadium." There are no official plans yet, and more details were unknown. There have only been preliminary discussions.

On June 2, the Illinois General Assembly passed a bill authorizing regulated sports betting, which is awaiting the signature of Gov. J.B. Pritzker. According to the Chicago Tribune, sports betting licenses would go to existing and newly authorized casinos in addition to horse racetracks and sports venues, with license fees ranging from $3.2 million to $10 million.

Currently, MLB prohibits sportsbooks inside a team's stadium, but the league is reviewing the new law.

"We will work with our clubs to explore the opportunities presented by the rapidly evolving sports betting landscape in a socially responsible manner," an MLB spokesperson told ESPN in a statement.