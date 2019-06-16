Report: Cubs Considering Sportsbook at Wrigley Field

Currently, MLB prohibits sportsbooks inside a team's stadium, but the league is reviewing the new law. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 16, 2019

The Cubs are considering opening a sportsbook at Wrigley Field and locations just outside the stadium as a new sports gambling law prepares to go into effect in Illinois, reports ESPN's David Purdum.

According to Purdum, the Cubs and other Chicago franchises have considered "betting windows, automated kiosks and even a full-blown sportsbook venue inside the stadium." There are no official plans yet, and more details were unknown. There have only been preliminary discussions. 

On June 2, the Illinois General Assembly passed a bill authorizing regulated sports betting, which is awaiting the signature of Gov. J.B. Pritzker. According to the Chicago Tribune, sports betting licenses would go to existing and newly authorized casinos in addition to horse racetracks and sports venues, with license fees ranging from $3.2 million to $10 million.

Currently, MLB prohibits sportsbooks inside a team's stadium, but the league is reviewing the new law.  

"We will work with our clubs to explore the opportunities presented by the rapidly evolving sports betting landscape in a socially responsible manner," an MLB spokesperson told ESPN in a statement.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message