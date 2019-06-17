Third baseman Matt Carpenter pulled off perhaps the bunt of the year in the Cardinals' 5-0 win over the Marlins at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday.

Carpenter came to the plate with St. Louis leading Miami 1-0 in the fifth inning. The Marlins shifted against the lefty Carpenter, so the 33-year-old laid down a bunt the opposite way, popping the ball past the pitcher on the left side of the infield. With nobody around to field the ball, Carpenter cruised into second with a two-out double. He scored on the next play when shortstop Paul DeJong reached on an error.

The impressive bunt was Carpenter's second highlight of the evening. The Cardinals' leadoff hitter blasted a solo homer in the third inning, his 10th dinger of the year.

Carpenter is a three-time All-Star. He posted a careeer-best .897 OPS in 2018 with 36 homers and 81 RBI.