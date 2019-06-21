It may be 10 years late, but Mac from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia finally played catch with Chase Utley on Friday.

The former Phillies second baseman had his jersey retired at Citizen's Bank Park in Philadelphia on Friday, and a special guest made an appearance on the field pregame.

Rob McElhenney, who plays Mac on It's Always Sunny received the game's first pitch from Utley, harkening back to one of the show's most legendary episodes. In the 2009 episode, 'Mac’s Love Letter to Chase', McElhenney's character wrote Utley a heartfelt letter, hoping to meet his idol and toss a baseball around. A decade later, McElhenney's (well, Mac's) dream finally came true.

A dream came true tonight. pic.twitter.com/dboCS4BIgo — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 21, 2019

It's Always Sunny finished its 13th season in November 2018. As for Utley, he retired one month prior after six All-Star appearances in 16 seasons.