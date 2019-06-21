College World Series Schedule: Michigan, Vanderbilt Advance to Championship

How to watch Michigan and Vanderbilt square off in the CWS championship series. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 21, 2019

Michigan and Vanderbilt will square off in the championship of the College World Series, a best-of-three series, with Game 1 slated for Monday, June 24.

The Wolverines are heading to their first College World Series finals in school history. They are the first Big Ten team to reach the CWS finals since Ohio State in 1966. This will be Vanderbilt's third CWS finals appearance in six seasons. The Commodores won it all in 2014 and lost the 2015 series to Virginia in a rematch from the year before.

Michigan, unranked when the NCAA tournament began, defeated No. 1 seed UCLA in the Super Regionals to advance to the CWS. A 15-3 win over Texas Tech on June 21 sent to Wolverines to the CWS finals. 

No. 2 Vanderbilt sprinted to the finals with three straight wins since June 16. The Commodores defeated Louisville 3-2 on Friday, allowing just six runs their last three games.

Find the full schedule for the College World Series finals below:

Game 1:

Date: June 24

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Game 2:

Date: June 25

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary):

Date: June 26

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

