Report: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Participate in Home Run Derby

Vlad Sr. won the Derby in 2007.

By Emily Caron
June 21, 2019

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will follow in his father's footsteps and participate in the Home Run Derby next month in Cleveland, MLB Network's Hazel Mae reports.

The Blue Jays' rookie third baseman is the son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vlad Sr., who played for the Montreal Expos for the first eight years of his 16-year MLB career. The senior Guerrero won the 2007 Derby at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Guerrero Jr. has hit seven homers since the 20-year-old made his highly-anticipated MLB debut in April. He is batting .249 with 17 runs. He was ranked the No. 1 prospect in Major League Baseball before his debut and has been a spectacle all season since his first at-bat. 

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge won the Derby as a rookie in 2017. Other rookies including Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Joc Pederson and the Cubs' Kris Bryant all also took part in the event during their first season in the majors in recent years.

The Derby will take place on Monday, July 8 as part of MLB's All-Star week in Cleveland. The derby winner will get a $1 million prize.

