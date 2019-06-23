Mets manager Mickey Callaway and Jason Vargas got into a confrontation with a reporter Sunday following the team's 5–3 loss to the Cubs.

Callaway and Vargas cursed Newsday reporter Tim Healey, and Vargas challenged Healey to a fight in the clubhouse, according to Yahoo Sports' Matt Ehalt.

Vargas then got into a shouting match with the reporter, over a staredown, and said at one point: "Ill knock you the f*** out, bro."



He charged such reporter and had to held back by Gomez and Syndergaard. — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) June 23, 2019

The Record's Justin Toscano reports Healey said, "See you tomorrow, Mickey" and that's when Callaway walked away but was mumbling under his breathe. Callaway returned and the incident continued.

The New York Post's Mike Puma reports that when Healey didn't leave, Vargas got into a stare down with him and words were exchanged. Vargas, who didn't pitch Sunday, had to be restrained by Carolos Gomez and Noah Syndergaard to keep him from a physical altercation with Healey.

The incident occured after Chicago came back in the eighth inning after being down 3–2. Javier Baez smacked a go-ahead three-run home run in that inning and the Cubs won the game, 5–3. With the loss, the Mets dropped to 37–41.

Callaway was not pleased with the questions he received after the game about leaving reliever Seth Lugo in the game to face Baez instead of turning to closer Edwin Diaz for a five-out save. The Mets' strict rules for when to use Diaz have been a point of criticism all season, and managing the pitching staff has been one of many reasons why Callaway has been rumored to be on the hot seat for much of 2019.