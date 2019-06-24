Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton walked back on his comments that minor leaguers being exploited is "for the betterment of everybody."

In an Instagram post, Eaton wrote Tuesday that "it's not ok to exploit anyone in any profession" and "minor leaguers deserve better."

"They deserve more money," Eaton wrote. "They deserve better conditions. Period. My quotes are simply from my personal experience. I wouldn’t trade my minor league experience for anything. As difficult as it was, it has made me the ball player/person I am today. I’m sorry if I offended anyone in anyway. Wasn’t my intentions."

The original comments came from Washington City Paper story about the financial difficulties of minor leaguers.

"If you do, complacency sets in," Eaton said in the story. "I think it’s difficult, yes, and it’s easy for me to say that because of where I am, but I wouldn’t be where I am without that … If I financially am supported down there and financially can make a living and not have to get to the big leagues, I think I’m a little more comfortable. I think that I might not work as hard because I know I’m getting a decent paycheck every two weeks, and may not push myself nearly as hard.

"I don’t disagree with [the notion] that they’re being exploited, but I think it’s for the betterment of everybody,” he said. "I know it sounds crazy … I think there’s a middle ground … There’s ground to be made up, but I think it still should be rough."

According to the Associated Press, minor league players can make as little as $1,100 a month.