Michigan vs. Vanderbilt Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch CSW Finals Game 2

How to watch Michigan and Vanderbilt square off in Game 2 of the College World Series finals. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 25, 2019

Michigan and Vanderbilt will square off in Game 2 of the College World Series finals on Tuesday. First pitch from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha is slated for 7 p.m. ET. 

The Wolverines won Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Monday with a 7-4 win over the Commodores. Michigan starting pitcher Tommy Henry struck out eight batters in 8 1/3 innings while first baseman Jimmy Kerr drove in two RBIs. 

Michigan could win the school's first baseball championship since 1962 with a win on Tuesday. Ohio State is the last Big Ten school to win the national title, securing the title in 1966. 

Here's how to watch Tuesday's matchup: 

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

