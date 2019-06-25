Michigan and Vanderbilt will square off in Game 2 of the College World Series finals on Tuesday. First pitch from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

The Wolverines won Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Monday with a 7-4 win over the Commodores. Michigan starting pitcher Tommy Henry struck out eight batters in 8 1/3 innings while first baseman Jimmy Kerr drove in two RBIs.

Michigan could win the school's first baseball championship since 1962 with a win on Tuesday. Ohio State is the last Big Ten school to win the national title, securing the title in 1966.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's matchup:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN