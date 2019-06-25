Yankees Set MLB Record With Home Run in 28th Consecutive Game

DJ LeMahieu's leadoff home run in the first inning gave the Yankees the new major league record.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 25, 2019

The New York Yankees broke an MLB record by hitting a home run in their 28th straight game on Tuesday.

During the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, DJ LeMahieu hit a leadoff homer to set the new league record. The Yankees passed the Texas Rangers, who went deep in 27 straight games in 2002.

New York's run of consecutive homers started on May 26 in Kansas City. Since then, 12 different Yankees have hit home runs. Catcher Gary Sanchez homered eight times, leading the charge for the Yankees.

The Yankees previously set a single-season record with 267 home runs in 2018. New York sits in first place in the AL East with a 50–28 record.

