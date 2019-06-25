The New York Yankees broke an MLB record by hitting a home run in their 28th straight game on Tuesday.

During the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, DJ LeMahieu hit a leadoff homer to set the new league record. The Yankees passed the Texas Rangers, who went deep in 27 straight games in 2002.

The @Yankees have homered in 28 consecutive games, the longest streak in @MLB history.



How much longer will it go? pic.twitter.com/gvVdAAcaxV — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 25, 2019

New York's run of consecutive homers started on May 26 in Kansas City. Since then, 12 different Yankees have hit home runs. Catcher Gary Sanchez homered eight times, leading the charge for the Yankees.

The Yankees previously set a single-season record with 267 home runs in 2018. New York sits in first place in the AL East with a 50–28 record.