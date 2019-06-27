Mike Trout and Cody Bellinger headline the list of All-Star Game starters announced by Major League Baseball on Thursday night.

Trout received more votes than any other player (993,857), while Christian Yelich was featured on 22.3% of the ballots. The reigning National League MVP barely edged out Bellinger (21%) for the highest percentage among NL outfielders.

Hardly a surprise, Javier Báez was named the NL's starting shortstop. It will be El Mago's second All-Star Game appearance after he started at second base last season. Alex Bregman, who won the MVP Award for the 2018 All-Star game, earned the nod at third base for the AL. Nolan Arenado was the only player to appear on more than half of the ballots (51.9%).

Braves leftfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will be the first player to start the All-Star Game at age 21 or younger since Trout and Bryce Harper in 2013.

MLB introduced changes to the All-Star Game voting process this year with the first-ever Starters Election. The candidates for the ballot–three at each position and nine for the outfield—were selected by fans during the Primary Election. The 17 finalists moved on to the next round, where fans had 28 hours to vote for the starting lineups for this year's contest.

The top vote-getters at each position will start in the Midsummer Classic for their leagues, but the runners-up don't automatically land on the roster. The reserves and pitchers are selected between player ballots and the Commissioner's Office. The remainder of the All-Star Game rosters will be announced on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The 2019 All-Star Game will take place at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 9.

Here are this year's starters for the Midsummer Classic:

Catcher:

AL: Gary Sánchez, Yankees

NL: Willson Contreras, Cubs

First Base:

AL: Carlos Santana, Indians

NL: Freddie Freeman, Braves

Second Base:

AL: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees

NL: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

Third Base:

AL: Alex Bregman, Astros

NL: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Shortstop:

AL: Jorge Polanco, Twins

NL: Javier Báez, Cubs

Outfield:

AL: Mike Trout, Angels; George Springer, Astros; Michael Brantley, Astros

NL: Christian Yelich, Brewers; Cody Bellinger, Dodgers; Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves;

Designated Hitter:

AL: Hunter Pence, Rangers