Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres has been named to the American League All-Star Team to replace injured Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday.

Torres's addition to the team comes just one day after Yankees manager Aaron Boone ripped voters for overlooking Torres on the original All-Star roster. Torres was also not among those mentioned as replacements on Wednesday.

"I think it’s a joke he’s not on that team,” Boone said before Wednesday’s game against the Mets, according to the New York Post. "Gleyber Torres not an All-Star? You can kick rocks on that one. That’s ridiculous."

Torres, who was named an All-Star as a rookie in 2018, will now make his second appearance in the Midsummer Classic after Lowe was placed on the injured list with a bruised shin.

In 79 games this season, Torres has hit .298 with 19 home runs and 50 RBI with a .908 OPS. The 22-year-old went 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He became the seventh player in team history with at least two 50-RBI seasons by the time he was 22.

The All-Star Game will take place on July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.