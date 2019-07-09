2019 MLB All-Star Game: How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Live Stream

Find out how to watch the 2019 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 9.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 09, 2019

Major League Baseball's top stars will face off in the 90th annual All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Cleveland, Ohio.

The All-Star game follows the Home Run Derby on Monday, which was won by the Mets' Pete Alonso. While Alonso took home the $1 million prize, it was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who stole the show setting multiple records. The Blue Jays star broke the Home Run Derby record for most home runs in a single round by hitting 29 dingers in the first round. He finished with 91 home runs. His 91 homers are a new single derby record and surpassed Giancarlo Stanton's 61 from 2016, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

The All-Star game will feature a pitching matchup between the American League's Justin Verlander (Astros) and the National League's Hyun-jin Ryu (Dodgers).

The American League won the event last year at Nationals Park. 

Here's everything you need to know for Tuesday's event:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch the game online on Fubo TV. Sign up today for a seven-day free trial.

