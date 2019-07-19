Yankees' Aaron Boone Slapped With One-Game Suspension for Tirade

Boone will serve his suspension Friday night when the Yankees host the Rockies.

By Emily Caron
July 19, 2019

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has received a one-game suspension after his Thursday night tirade on the umpire calling New York's game against the Rays. Boone went off on the umpire after he was ejected from the game, prompting him to come out of the dugout to confront the official.

Boone repeatedly referred to his players as "savages in the box" and told the umpire to "tighten this s--t up right now," in reference to his strike zone calls.

He also received an undisclosed fine for his inappropriate actions, including contact with the home plate umpire.

Warning: this clip contains explicit language.

The suspension will be served Friday night when the Yankees host the Rockies.

