Late Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Honored at Memorial Service

Teammates and family gathered at a Catholic church in his native Santa Monica on Monday to remember Skaggs.

July 22, 2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has been remembered at a memorial service as a beloved son, husband, teammate and friend whose upbeat personality brought joy to everyone around him.

Skaggs’ teammates and family gathered at a Catholic church in his native Santa Monica on Monday to remember Skaggs, who was found dead in his hotel room in Texas on July 1. He died just short of his 28th birthday.

Hundreds of attendees laughed and cried at the eulogies from 14 speakers, including Angels current pitcher Andrew Heaney. The final speaker was Carli Skaggs, the pitcher’s wife.

The current Angels were joined by former team members including manager Mike Scioscia, Jered Weaver, Garrett Richards and David Freese.

