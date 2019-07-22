White Sox Debut Full Protective Netting at Guaranteed Rate Field

The Chicago White Sox are set to become the first team to have protective netting in place entirely from foul pole to foul pole when they host Miami. 

By Associated Press
July 22, 2019

The Chicago White Sox are set to become the first team to have protective netting in place entirely from foul pole to foul pole when they host Miami on Monday. Washington also has extended its netting in midseason — nearly as far as the White Sox.

The new netting at Guaranteed Rate Field and Nationals Park will debut a day after another fan was injured by a foul ball. Cleveland star Francisco Lindor said he was told his liner at Progressive Field sent a 3-year-old boy to the hospital.

Several fans, some of them young children, have been hurt all around the majors this season by foul balls. Some teams have added extra netting as a result. The Sox announced plans to extend the netting after Chicago Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. hit a hard line-drive foul into the stands at a game against the Astros on May 29, striking a child. Then June 10, another fan was taken to the hospital after being hit by a ball off of Eloy Jimenez's bat.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message