The Chicago White Sox are set to become the first team to have protective netting in place entirely from foul pole to foul pole when they host Miami on Monday. Washington also has extended its netting in midseason — nearly as far as the White Sox.

One for the history books - the White Sox become the first MLB team to extend their netting to the foul poles. Open a 10-day homestand tonight. More on @SportsCenter at 6 and after the game. pic.twitter.com/i53qR00l0M — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) July 22, 2019

The new netting at Guaranteed Rate Field and Nationals Park will debut a day after another fan was injured by a foul ball. Cleveland star Francisco Lindor said he was told his liner at Progressive Field sent a 3-year-old boy to the hospital.

Several fans, some of them young children, have been hurt all around the majors this season by foul balls. Some teams have added extra netting as a result. The Sox announced plans to extend the netting after Chicago Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. hit a hard line-drive foul into the stands at a game against the Astros on May 29, striking a child. Then June 10, another fan was taken to the hospital after being hit by a ball off of Eloy Jimenez's bat.