Dodger Stadium to Get $100 Million Renovation for 2020

The Dodgers plan to add a statue of Sandy Koufax, joining a statue of Jackie Robinson.

By Associated Press
July 23, 2019

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to welcome the All-Star Game back to Dodger Stadium with a $100 million renovation of their historic ballpark.

The Dodgers unveiled the logo for next year’s Midsummer Classic and their latest renovation plans Tuesday at their 57-year-old home, the majors’ third-oldest park.

The primary addition will be a Centerfield Plaza area spanning nearly 2 acres behind the outfield fences, creating what Dodgers President Stan Kasten described as a “front door” to the famously tough-to-access hillside park. The plaza will include food, entertainment and a statue of Sandy Koufax, which will join a statue of Jackie Robinson already on the property.

The Dodgers also are constructing new elevators and bridges to allow easier movement around the park.

