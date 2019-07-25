Report: Giants Unlikely to Trade Madison Bumgarner

Bumgarner was considered a trade candidate less than a month ago. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 25, 2019

The San Francisco Giants are not expected to trade pitcher Madison Bumgarner ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on Thursday.

Bumgarner, 29, was widely considered a trade candidate less than a month ago, when the Giants were sitting at 35–47 and 8.5 games out of the NL Wild Card race.

San Francisco's recent string of success has potentially turned them from sellers to buys, however. According to Feinsand, if the Giants are still in the thick of the playoff race on Monday, the team could look to make some additions before the final stretch of the season.

The Giants are now above .500 at 52–51 after going 17–4 since June 29.

Bumgarner, a four-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion, has recorded a 3.66 ERA and is 5–7 so far in 2019.

Bumgarner is slated to become a free agent at the end of the season.

