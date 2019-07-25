Troy Tulowitzki Announces Retirement From MLB after 13 Seasons

Troy Tulowitzki finishes his career with two Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger awards.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 25, 2019

Five-time All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki announced his retirement Thursday.

The 34-year-old Tulowitzki had most recently played with the Yankees this season but played most of his career with the Rockies. Before heading to New York this season, Tulowitzki played for Toronto. 

"For as long as I can remember, my dream was to compete at the highest level as a Major League Baseball Player … to wear a big league uniform and play hard for my teammates and the fans," he wrote in a statement. "I will forever be grateful for every day that I’ve had to live out my dream. It has been an absolute honor."

“I will always look back with tremendous gratitude for having the privilege of playing as long as I did. There is no way to truly express my gratitude to the fans of Colorado, Toronto and New York. They always made my family and I feel so welcome."

Tulowitzki, who only played in five Yankee games this season, expressed he wished his "health had allowed a different ending to that chapter." He hit .182 with one RBI and one home run in his appearances for New York after missing the entire 2018 season to bone spurs.

He is a two-time Gold Glove and two-time Silver Slugger winner. 

