MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Might Not Trade Pitcher Marcus Stroman

Keep up with the latest rumors leading up to the trade deadline on July 31.

By Scooby Axson
July 26, 2019

The MLB trade deadline is now less than a week away and the rumors around who will be staying and going are heating up.

Though no blockbuster deals have taken place yet, many teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers appear to be sellers at the point, with many teams scouring those teams looking for starter and bullpen help.

Expect playoff contenders to be active up until the July 31 4 p.m. trade deadline, trying to solidify or keep their leads in division races.

There is no waiver trade deadline this season so teams need to finalize their plans moving forward before then.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• The Blue Jays have told interested teams that they might not trade pitcher Marcus Stroman, but extend him. (Andy Martino, Sportsnet New York)

• The asking price is high for Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, probably requiring a top prospect and other pieces in return. The Dodgers are among the teams interested. (Marc Carig, The Athletic)

• Blue Jays reliever Daniel Hudson, as well as Stroman and reliever Ken Giles are on the radar of the Minnesota Twins. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Giants are unlikely to trade Madison Bumgarner. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• Troy Tulowitzki announced his retirement from the Yankees. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Mets are fully intent on dealing Syndergaard before the trade deadline. "It's beyond listening," one source said. "They want to move him." (Buster Olney, ESPN)

