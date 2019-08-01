Trevor Bauer Tweets 'Thank You, Cleveland' Video After Trade to Reds

Bauer played for seven seasons in Cleveland, finishing sixth in the AL Cy Young voting in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 01, 2019

Starter Trevor Bauer tweeted a "Thank you, Cleveland" video on Thursday after being traded from the Indians to the Reds before Wednesday's trade deadline. 

"I learned a lot, I bonded with my teammates. We won together, we celebrated together," Bauer said in Thursday's video. "But when I look back at the last six years of my life, I'll be left with one takeaway–how special my time here has been. Thank you, Cleveland, forever."

Bauer spent seven seasons with the Indians after playing for Arizona during his rookie year. He won 68 games with a 3.92 career ERA in Cleveland, finishing sixth in the 2018 American League Cy Young voting. Bauer leads the MLB in innings pitched in 2019 while sporting a 3.79 ERA.

The Indians reached the playoffs in four of Bauer's previous seven seasons with the franchise. Bauer boasts a 3.81 postseaon ERA in six starts. 

Cincinnati has Bauer under contract through 2020. The Reds enter Thursday fourth in the National League Central at 56–50.

