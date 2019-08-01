Bauer played for seven seasons in Cleveland, finishing sixth in the AL Cy Young voting in 2018.
Starter Trevor Bauer tweeted a "Thank you, Cleveland" video on Thursday after being traded from the Indians to the Reds before Wednesday's trade deadline.
"I learned a lot, I bonded with my teammates. We won together, we celebrated together," Bauer said in Thursday's video. "But when I look back at the last six years of my life, I'll be left with one takeaway–how special my time here has been. Thank you, Cleveland, forever."
Thank you, Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/OJ4mxCKbq4— Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) August 1, 2019
Bauer spent seven seasons with the Indians after playing for Arizona during his rookie year. He won 68 games with a 3.92 career ERA in Cleveland, finishing sixth in the 2018 American League Cy Young voting. Bauer leads the MLB in innings pitched in 2019 while sporting a 3.79 ERA.
The Indians reached the playoffs in four of Bauer's previous seven seasons with the franchise. Bauer boasts a 3.81 postseaon ERA in six starts.
Cincinnati has Bauer under contract through 2020. The Reds enter Thursday fourth in the National League Central at 56–50.