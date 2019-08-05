Marlins Rookie Isan Diaz's Dad Has the Best Reaction to Son's First Home Run

Isan Diaz couldn't have asked for a more memorable Big League debut with his family's reaction captured during a live interview. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 05, 2019

Isan Diaz couldn't have asked for a more memorable Big League debut Monday. 

The Marlins rookie knocked a solo home run out of the park for his first hit, but the best part of it all was his dad's reaction. 

The family was being interviewed about the 23-year-old's debut while he was up to bat when Diaz connected off Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom in the sixth inning. The moment led to pure chaos in the family's section and made for interview gold.

Diaz came to the Marlins from the Brewers in the Christian Yelich trade. He was hitting .305 with 21 doubles. 70 RBIs and 26 homers in 102 Triple-A games this season.

The Mets beat the Marlins 6-2 to reach .500 for the first time since late May.

