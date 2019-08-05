Isan Diaz couldn't have asked for a more memorable Big League debut Monday.

The Marlins rookie knocked a solo home run out of the park for his first hit, but the best part of it all was his dad's reaction.

The family was being interviewed about the 23-year-old's debut while he was up to bat when Diaz connected off Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom in the sixth inning. The moment led to pure chaos in the family's section and made for interview gold.

"DID WE JUST HOMER OFF DEGROM?!"@diaz_isan's PUMPED-UP dad was mid-interview when his guy took a Cy Young winner DEEP for his 1st hit in his MLB debut. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rOwjYdjr01 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 5, 2019

Diaz came to the Marlins from the Brewers in the Christian Yelich trade. He was hitting .305 with 21 doubles. 70 RBIs and 26 homers in 102 Triple-A games this season.

The Mets beat the Marlins 6-2 to reach .500 for the first time since late May.