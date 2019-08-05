The Marlins have apologized after using Steve Irwin's death as an insult their during trash talking exchange on Twitter with the Rays' account Sunday.

It started when the Marlins shared a video of Brian Anderson's outfield assist from Saturday's game. But the Rays tweeted at the Marlins to show the final out as Tampa Bay won 8-6. As the exchange went on, it finally ended with the Marlins account writing, "yOU'RE LITERALLY THE ANIMAL THAT KILLED STEVE IRWIN LOG OFF."

The Marlins apologized Monday adding to the thread, "Hi, guys. Like everyone who grew up watching him, we miss Steve. We’re so sorry to have made light of his passing."

Irwin, better known as "The Crocodile Hunter" died in 2006 after he was pierced in the heart by a stingray while filming.