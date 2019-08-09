Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner was ejected from New York's matchup with the Blue Jays on Friday, and he certainly got his money's worth before leaving the game.

Gardner was in the Yankees dugout when he was tossed by the home plate umpire, but his ejection appeared to be a case of mistaken identity. The Yankees dugout was disputing a strike call from Wagner with Mike Tauchman at the plate, but Gardner didn't say a word, per the YES Network broadcast.

After the ejection, however, the outfielder had a lot to say.

Brett Gardner was ejected from the dugout, and Aaron Boone had to restrain him from the ump 😳



(via @YESNetwork) pic.twitter.com/xYAkZI0AeM — SI MLB (@si_mlb) August 10, 2019

Yankees manager Aaron Boone restrained Gardner after his tirade and was not ejected.

New York hasn't had much to complain about in 2019. The Yankees entered Friday night with a 10.5-game lead in the American League East at 76–39.

Gardner is in his 12th season with New York. He is slashing .255/.334/.484 in 380 plate appearances in 2019.