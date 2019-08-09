Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was "swarmed" by Connecticut police on Friday after he was mistakenly identified for an armed car thief, according to New York Post's Natalie Musumeci and Larry Celona.

Cashman's white Jeep Wrangler was reported stolen last Saturday, but it was returned to him early in the week after NYPD found the car abandoned in the Bronx, per the Post. The vehicle was reportedly never removed from the stolen car list, leading to the police surrounding Cashman with their guns drawn while he was at a gas station in Darien, Conn.

"They’re clearly very professional and trained and they asked me to turn my car off, exit the vehicle, walk backwards toward them," Cashman told the Post on Friday. “They searched my car, asked for my ID. I explained what was going on.”

The 52-year-old GM was processed at the Norwalk Police Department and his car was taken off the stolen list.

Perhaps the most recognizable front office figure in baseball, Cashman has been the Yankees' GM since 1998. New York has won four World Series in Cashman's 21 seasons at the helm, reaching the playoffs in 17 of them.