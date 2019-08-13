Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers had a historic night in Boston's 7–6 win over Cleveland on Tuesday.

Devers became the first player in the modern era to go 6-for-6 with four doubles, per ESPN Stats & Info. He's also the first player 22 years old or younger to have a six-hit game since Joe Morgan accomplished the feat in 1965 at age 21.

6 for 6

4 doubles

3 RBI



Rafael Devers makes baseball look easy. pic.twitter.com/zX5Ih20xXq — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 14, 2019

Devers has put together an impressive 2019 campaign and entered Tuesday's game hitting .317/.365/.560 with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs in 118 games. He leads the American League in total bases with 269.

The young Red Sox star previously made history when he hit a home run in his first major league at-bat with the club in 2017. At only 20 years old and 275 days, Devers was the youngest Red Sox player to homer since Tony Conigliaro (20 years, 265 days) went deep in 1965.

Boston sits in third place in the AL East at 63–59 while contending for a wild-card spot. The team is eight games back from the first-place Yankees (80–41).