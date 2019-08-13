Rafael Devers Records First Six-Hit, Four-Double Game in Modern Era

Devers had a historic night in Boston's 7–6 win over Cleveland.

By Jenna West
August 13, 2019

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers had a historic night in Boston's 7–6 win over Cleveland on Tuesday.

Devers became the first player in the modern era to go 6-for-6 with four doubles, per ESPN Stats & Info. He's also the first player 22 years old or younger to have a six-hit game since Joe Morgan accomplished the feat in 1965 at age 21.

Devers has put together an impressive 2019 campaign and entered Tuesday's game hitting .317/.365/.560 with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs in 118 games. He leads the American League in total bases with 269.

The young Red Sox star previously made history when he hit a home run in his first major league at-bat with the club in 2017. At only 20 years old and 275 days, Devers was the youngest Red Sox player to homer since Tony Conigliaro (20 years, 265 days) went deep in 1965.

Boston sits in third place in the AL East at 63–59 while contending for a wild-card spot. The team is eight games back from the first-place Yankees (80–41).

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message