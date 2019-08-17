Chris Davis Meets Young Red Sox Fan Whose Heartfelt Letter Helped Him Break Slump

Nine-year-old Red Sox fan Henry Frasca wrote Davis a letter on the day he ended his 0-for-54 hitless streak.

By Jenna West
August 17, 2019

Chris Davis met the young Red Sox fan on Saturday whose heartfelt letter helped him end his historic slump earlier this season.

Davis and nine-year-old Henry Frasca spent the afternoon together at Fenway Park. The Orioles first baseman recorded the longest ever hitless streak for a major league position player when he went 0-for-54 from September 15, 2018, to April 12, 2019.

On April 13, Frasca wrote Davis a letter and delivered it to an Orioles coach at Fenway Park. Davis read the letter and folded it up and put it in his pocket before hitting a first-inning single to end his slump. He went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI that day.

Frasca's letter read:

"Dear Mr. Davis, from Henry Frasca, a nine-year-old kid and diehard Red Sox fan. There are two things I want you to know. First, the way you play baseball has nothing to do with how good a person you are. Also, you are incredible. You've played in the MLB. You've done it for a long time and everyone goes through a slump. Don't give up. We're rooting for you."

Since then, Davis has kept the letter folded up in a small Bible he carries with him. 

Frasca and Davis met for the first time on Saturday ahead of the Orioles-Red Sox game. The two shagged balls in left field, and Frasca threw some to fans in the stands and above the Green Monster.

"Thank you for the best day of my life," Frasca told Davis during an interview with MASN.

Davis admitted to getting choked up when he first read the letter and called it inspirational. He entered Saturday hitting .176 with 46 hits and 32 RBIs in 89 games.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message