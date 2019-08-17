Chris Davis met the young Red Sox fan on Saturday whose heartfelt letter helped him end his historic slump earlier this season.

Davis and nine-year-old Henry Frasca spent the afternoon together at Fenway Park. The Orioles first baseman recorded the longest ever hitless streak for a major league position player when he went 0-for-54 from September 15, 2018, to April 12, 2019.

On April 13, Frasca wrote Davis a letter and delivered it to an Orioles coach at Fenway Park. Davis read the letter and folded it up and put it in his pocket before hitting a first-inning single to end his slump. He went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI that day.

Frasca's letter read:

"Dear Mr. Davis, from Henry Frasca, a nine-year-old kid and diehard Red Sox fan. There are two things I want you to know. First, the way you play baseball has nothing to do with how good a person you are. Also, you are incredible. You've played in the MLB. You've done it for a long time and everyone goes through a slump. Don't give up. We're rooting for you."

Since then, Davis has kept the letter folded up in a small Bible he carries with him.

Frasca and Davis met for the first time on Saturday ahead of the Orioles-Red Sox game. The two shagged balls in left field, and Frasca threw some to fans in the stands and above the Green Monster.

"Thank you for the best day of my life," Frasca told Davis during an interview with MASN.

Davis admitted to getting choked up when he first read the letter and called it inspirational. He entered Saturday hitting .176 with 46 hits and 32 RBIs in 89 games.