Maddy Freking Shines in Little League World Series Pitching Debut

Minnesota's Maddy Freking became only the 19th girl to play in the 72-year history of the Little League World Series–only the sixth female to pitch–and the first to pitch since Mo'ne Davis dazzled the nation from atop a Little League World Series pitcher's mound five years ago on Sunday.

Freking, 12, plays second base for Coon Rapids-Andover, who were representing the Midwest in the LLWS. Her team beat squads from Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Minnesota to advance to South Williamsport.

During Saturday's LLWS game against the Southeast, Freking struck out a batter in the bottom of the second inning before making an incredible defensive play, coming off the mound to snag a short hit and send it home in time for the catcher to tag the runner out.

Struck him out looking, then makes a play for the highlight reel.



Maddy Freking can do it all 😤 #LLWS pic.twitter.com/1WU08V9PXJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 18, 2019

Freking's team fell to the Southeast 11–0, ending their LLWS run on Sunday.