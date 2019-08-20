Angels OF Mike Trout Hits 42nd Homer, Sets Career High

Trout smashed his 42nd homer of the season against the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 20, 2019

Mike Trout is well-established as the best player in baseball, but the two-time MVP raised his game to another level on Tuesday. 

Trout smacked a two-run homer in the first inning against the Rangers, setting a career high with 42 homers. The Angels' outfielder previously hit 41 homers in 2015, one of his four second-place finishes in the American League MVP voting. 

Trout entered Tuesday leading the American League in home runs, walks, slugging and OPS. The eight-time All-Star is seeking his first MVP since 2016. 

Los Angeles still sits outside of the current playoff bracket despite Trout's dominance. The Angels entered Tuesday third in the AL West at 62–65. 

