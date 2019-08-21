Major League Baseball issued a warning about the risk of over-the-counter sexual-enhancement pills, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan. The memo, which was sent Monday, came after at least two players who were suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs claimed the substance came from the products.

According to Passan, the use of over-the-counter sexual-enhancement pills is prevalent among players. The pills are often purchased at gas stations.

The league's memo, which was obtained by ESPN, outlined the issue and informed players they are still subject to discipline even if they inadvertently ingest a banned substance.

"Sexual or male enhancement products present a very real risk for drug-tested players," the memo said, according to ESPN, "and the high likelihood for contamination or unidentified ingredients in these products underscores the importance of consuming only those products that are NSF Certified for Sport."

According to Passan, as an alternative, the league suggested players who, "suffer from erectile dysfunction or other legitimate issues related to sexual performance ... speak to a licensed physician about the various prescription medications (e.g., Viagra, Cialis, Levitra) available to treat those conditions."

The memo was sent to major and minor league teams and was also distributed by the MLB Players Association.