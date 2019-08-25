Aaron Judge fulfills a home run promise he made to a fan ahead of the Yankees-Dodgers game Sunday.
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made good on a pregame promise to a fan during Sunday night's game against the Dodgers.
Ahead of the matchup, Judge was speaking with a fan and said, "I'll hit one for you tonight."
Well, Judge is a man of his word. With two outs in the third inning, the rightfielder crushed a solo shot to centerfield off Clayton Kershaw to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead.
Heading into Sunday's game, Judge was batting .270 this season with 15 home runs and 37 RBI. He's homered in every game of this weekend's series in Los Angeles.