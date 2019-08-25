Aaron Judge Delivers vs. Dodgers After Promising to Hit a Home Run for a Fan

Aaron Judge fulfills a home run promise he made to a fan ahead of the Yankees-Dodgers game Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 25, 2019

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made good on a pregame promise to a fan during Sunday night's game against the Dodgers.  

Ahead of the matchup, Judge was speaking with a fan and said, "I'll hit one for you tonight."

Well, Judge is a man of his word. With two outs in the third inning, the rightfielder crushed a solo shot to centerfield off Clayton Kershaw to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

Heading into Sunday's game, Judge was batting .270 this season with 15 home runs and 37 RBI. He's homered in every game of this weekend's series in Los Angeles.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message