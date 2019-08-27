Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 100th career home run against the Mariners on Tuesday night.

Judge launched a 462-foot two-run moonshot over T-Mobile Park's center-field wall off starter Yusei Kikuchi in the top of the first inning. The homer marks Judge's 17th of the season.

Aaron Judge becomes the third fastest player in MLB history to 100 home runs 💪#YANKSonYES LIVE https://t.co/646NwBvgij pic.twitter.com/FI8Cjee22o — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 28, 2019

Judge notched his 100th home run in 371 games, making him the third-fastest player in major league history to reach the mark. Former Phillie Ryan Howard accomplished the feat in 325 games and fellow Yankee Gary Sanchez reached it in 355 against the Dodgers last week.

On Sunday, Judge promised a fan that he'd hit a home run in his honor. The slugger stayed true to his word and delivered a shot to deep right-center off Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw for his third home run in the weekend series in Los Angeles.

The Yankees entered Tuesday tied with the Dodgers for the best record in baseball at 86–47.