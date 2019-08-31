Twins Bash 268th Homer, Pass 2018 Yankees For Single-Season Record

The Yankees set the all-time record with 267 homers last season, surpassing the 1997 Mariners.

By Michael Shapiro
August 31, 2019

The Twins slugged their way to an MLB record on Saturday, bashing their 268th homer in a 10-7 loss to the Tigers. 

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz blasted a 450-foot dinger in the eighth inning to tie the previous record set by the 2018 Yankees. Catcher Mitch Garver launched the record breaker an inning later, hitting his 26th home run of the year. It was his second homer of the game.

Minnesota enters September with seven players totaling 20-plus home runs. Shortstop Jorge Polanco enters September with 19 homers.

The 2018 Yankees surpassed the 1997 Mariners with their 267-homer campaign last season. Just one Yankee hit 30-plus home runs in 2018, while the Twins have two players with 30-plus home runs entering September. 

The Twins aren't the only club that could break the previous record; the Yankees have 254 home runs with one month left in the season.

Minnesota fell to 83–52 with Saturday's loss but lead the Indians by 4.5 games for first place in the AL Central.

The Twins are seeking their first division crown since 2010. They have not won a playoff series since 2002.

