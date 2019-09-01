Umpire Joe West was knocked over by Rajai Davis at home plate in the Mets' 5-2 loss to the Phillies on Sunday.

It happened in the top of the eighth inning after outfielder Davis attempted to slide into home following a grounder. But Davis was too late, slid right and took down West along with him.

and in a moment of perfect symbiosis: Rajai Davis's face inflicts the perfect insult-to-Joe-West's-injury pic.twitter.com/RXrqYCTghb — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) September 2, 2019

West struggled to get up after landing on Davis' back, and Phillies pitcher Hector Neris had to help him up.

It also led to some phenomenal expressions courtesy of Davis, who struggled with the 66-year-old West on top of him.

With the loss, the Mets fell to 69-67.