Nationals Pitcher Aaron Barrett Recalled in Emotional Moment

What a special moment for Aaron Barrett after a long comeback. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 03, 2019

Aaron Barrett hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2015, which makes Tuesday's moment extra special. 

The pitcher was out 2016 and 2017 after Tommy John surgery and a broken humerus. He started the season in Double-A.

But on Wednesday, Senators manager Matt LeCroy got emotional telling Barrett he was headed back to the big leagues and the special moment was captured on video.

"Sometimes I need to take a step back and tell myself, 'Dude, you're doing it,'" Barrett said of his comeback in March, according to the Washington Post's Jesse Dougherty. "It makes me emotional just thinking about it."

The 31-year-old was drafted by Washington in 2010.

