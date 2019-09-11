Mets rookie Pete Alonso ordered custom cleats for each of his teammates to honor 9/11 victims, including the first responders, on the tragedy's 18th anniversary on Wednesday.

Ahead of team's contest against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, many of the players were seen taking the field wearing the cleats.

Pete Alonso orchestrated the Mets’ wearing of commemorative 9/11-themed cleats tonight.



He planned it for weeks, ordered & paid for everybody’s shoes and enlisted other clubhouse leaders (including Jacob deGrom) to get everyone on board. pic.twitter.com/fiJbYCU8mq — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) September 12, 2019

Pete Alonso custom-ordered cleats for his Mets teammates to commemorate 9/11 🇺🇸



(via @SNYtv) pic.twitter.com/0IKYQqezo0 — SI MLB (@si_mlb) September 12, 2019

Alonso said he initially wanted to create custom hats but was denied permission by MLB.

"For me, I just come from a place where I want to show support, not just for the victims but their families as well, because no one really knows how deep those emotional scars can be," Alonso said after the game. "Living here, just kind if interacting with everybody, I've tried to immerse myself in New York living, and I see traces of it every single day, little bits and pieces of it.

"I've just been really thankful and gracious for this opportunity. This season has been an absolute fantasy for me. I just want to give back. I want to help," Alonso added. "I don't just want to be known as a good baseball player. Hopefully, I want to be known as a good person too. I just want to recognize, really, what this day is about. … It's an awful day, but in order to kind of grow and move on as a country and especially here as a city in New York—it's not just a New York thing, it's a United States thing."

MLB rejected Pete Alonso’s idea to commemorate 9/11 with first responder hats. He didn’t wait for MLB’s approval when he ordered patriotic cleats for the team: pic.twitter.com/2xJvNaazUV — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) September 12, 2019

The Mets finished the game with nine runs on 11 hits, defeating the Diamondbacks 9–0.