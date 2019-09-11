Pete Alonso Orders Custom Cleats for Mets Teammates to Honor Victims of 9/11

Alonso ordered a pair for his Mets teammates, too.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 11, 2019

Mets rookie Pete Alonso ordered custom cleats for each of his teammates to honor 9/11 victims, including the first responders, on the tragedy's 18th anniversary on Wednesday.

Ahead of team's contest against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, many of the players were seen taking the field wearing the cleats.

Alonso said he initially wanted to create custom hats but was denied permission by MLB.

"For me, I just come from a place where I want to show support, not just for the victims but their families as well, because no one really knows how deep those emotional scars can be," Alonso said after the game. "Living here, just kind if interacting with everybody, I've tried to immerse myself in New York living, and I see traces of it every single day, little bits and pieces of it.

"I've just been really thankful and gracious for this opportunity. This season has been an absolute fantasy for me. I just want to give back. I want to help," Alonso added. "I don't just want to be known as a good baseball player. Hopefully, I want to be known as a good person too. I just want to recognize, really, what this day is about. … It's an awful day, but in order to kind of grow and move on as a country and especially here as a city in New York—it's not just a New York thing, it's a United States thing."

The Mets finished the game with nine runs on 11 hits, defeating the Diamondbacks 9–0.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message