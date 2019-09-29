The Chicago Cubs and manager Joe Maddon have decided to part ways after five seasons.

Maddon, 65, led the Cubs to 90 or more victories in four of the five seasons he managed the club. The only season he did not reach that plateau was 2019.

The Cubs will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014, the season before Maddon got the job. In his five seasons, Chicago won the NL Central twice and won the 2016 World Series after a seven-game thriller against the Cleveland Indians.

The Cubs were in first place this season as late as Aug. 22, but have gone 11–15 in September, including losing nine in a row that knocked them out of postseason contention.

Maddon finished his five years in Chicago with a record of 471-338 before Sunday's game and said he wants to manage at least three to five more years.

The New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, who still have their managers, and the San Diego Padres are thought to be destinations for Maddon.