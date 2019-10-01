A Houston mattress salesman and Astros fan placed one of the highest bets ever taken by a U.S. bookmaker in Mississippi on Tuesday.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, owner of Houston's Gallery Furniture, bet $3.5 million on the Astros to win the World Series at Scarlet Pearl casino's DraftKings sportsbook in Boloxi, Miss. "Mattress Mack" showed up with a briefcase filled with cash and showed off his betting ticket after making his wager. At +220 odds, he could earn $7.7 million if the Astros are crowned World Series champions.

.@MattressMack has done it 🚨🚨🚨



$3.5 MILLION bet on the Astros to win the World Series 😮



(via @DKSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/Aw7QwqpeU9 — B/R Betting (@br_betting) October 1, 2019

According to ESPN, McIngvale also placed a $200,000 bet on the Astros to win it all at +250 odds at Las Vegas's South Point. He's made other wagers with Caesers, MGM, Treasure Island and Circa Sports in Nevada and is continuing to look for more betting opportunities.

During the regular season, McIngvale ran a promotion where he offered refunds to customers who spent $3,000 or more on mattresses-related sales if the Astros win the Fall Classic. He made a similar deal in 2017, when Houston beat the Dodgers in the Fall Classic, and had to refund almost $10 million.