The Washington Nationals have offered All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon a seven-year deal worth $210 million to $215 million, reports The Washington Post.

According the report, the offer is unlikely to keep Rendon from hitting the free agent market.

The 29-year-old Rendon hit a career-high .319 with 34 home runs and led the National League in RBIs with 126.

Rendon was also third in the NL in runs scored (117), slugging percentage (.598) and OPS (1.010), in helping lead the Nationals to the NL wild-card game against the Milwaukee Brewers.