The Rangers have agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with free-agent pitcher Kyle Gibson, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi was first to report a deal between the two sides.

Gibson joins a Texas rotation that includes Mike Minor and Lance Lynn, and the club is expected to pursue at least one more free-agent starter, reports ESPN.

The 32-year-old Gibson has spent all seven seasons of his major league career with the Twins, who selected him in the 2009 MLB June Amateur Draft. In 2019, he recorded a 4.84 ERA with 160 strikeouts and 1.444 WHIP in 160 innings pitched while battling ulcerative colitis–a chronic digestive condition. Gibson was demoted to the bullpen on Sept. 15 after giving up 26 earned runs in his final six starts.

Sports Illustrated's Ben Reiter ranked him No. 41 on MLB's top 50 free agents in baseball this offseason. Gibson earned $8,125,000 last year.

The righty's best season came in 2018, when he posted career highs in ERA (3.62), strikeouts (179) and games started (32) in 196.2 IP.

The Rangers finished 2019 in third place in the American League West with a 78–84 record. The club is moving to a new stadium, Globe Life Field, in 2020.