MLB Rumors: Phillies Making Push for Zack Wheeler
The rumor mill continues to heat up as speculation mounts over where top free-agent pitchers like Zack Wheeler, Stephen Strasburg and Gerrit Cole will sign.
Wheeler is reportedly expected to receive a five-year deal worth over $100 million and could potentially sign before the Winter Meetings. Many questions surround the Nationals and whether or not Strasburg and third baseman Anthony Rendon will return to the club.
Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings start Sunday in San Diego. Until then, check out the latest news and rumors around baseball:
- The Phillies have emerged as the top bidder for Zack Wheeler, while the Reds and White Sox are also involved in talks. (Buster Olney, ESPN)
- The Yankees had a "very nice" meeting with Gerrit Cole Tuesday but did not discuss money with him. The meeting focused on selling him on the club and winning, but New York added: "The dollars will be there." (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- Stephen Strasburg and the Yankees are set to meet on Wednesday in California. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
- The Dodgers met with Strasburg and Rendon. Both players have spent their entire careers with the Nationals. (Jorge Castillo, Los Angeles Times)
- Many executives believe the Indians will trade shortstop Francisco Lindor this offseason or by next season's trade deadline. Cleveland wants to capitalize on Lindor's value before he becomes a free agent at the end of the 2021 season. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)
- The Nationals want an answer from Anthony Rendon before the Winter Meetings or shortly thereafter on his potential return. If not, Washington will look into acquiring Josh Donaldson or other options. (Jayson Stark, The Athletic)