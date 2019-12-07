Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It likely won't be long until Gerrit Cole receives a number of initial offers from potential suitors. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cole sweepstakes is moving to the point where teams will be making their first-pass offer in the coming days.

The Yankees, Angels and Dodgers remain the favorites to sign the former Astros star, according to Passan. Earlier this week, it was reported that the Yankees met with Gerrit Cole in California on Tuesday and have made signing him "their clear offseason priority."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Passan notes that New York has "ownership-level approval to offer him a record-setting deal."

Here are the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The Rangers are looking to sign third baseman Anthony Rendon, and there is a growing feeling that they're in a strong position to land the former Nationals star. The team met with Rendon earlier this week, but serious negotiations with agent Scott Boras have not yet begun. “Third base is still a spot we are looking at,” GM Jon Daniels said. “Both free agent and trade remain options. There are in-house candidates as well, but ideally, it’s something we are going to address externally. It’s an area we are looking to upgrade, I’m not going to handicap it at this point.” (T.R. Sullivan, MLB.com)

• The Mets are talking with former Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello, hoping that a switch from the AL to the NL might help the veteran pitcher improve from a mediocre 2019 season. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

• The Athletics are looking to bolster their bullpen and have shown interest in veteran reliever Sergio Romo. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Outfielder Kevin Pillar has generated some early interest from around the league as eight teams have checked in on the former Giant and Blue Jay. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)