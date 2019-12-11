Report: MLB's Astros Investigation Not Expected to Be Completed Until After New Year

Major League Baseball's probe into alleged sign stealing by the Houston Astros is not expected to be finished until after the new year, according to Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic. It was previously rumored at the Winter Meetings that a report would be released before Christmas but Rosenthal and Drellich dismissed that rumor.

Commissioner Rob Manfred previously said that he hoped a verdict would be delivered before the 2020 season. The MLB investigation is expected to include the 2017, 2018 and 2019 season.

The investigation is also looking at more than 70,000 emails to determine the Astros' alleged sign-stealing efforts.

The allegations first came to light in a report in November by The Athletic where former Houston pitcher Mike Fiers blew the whistle and accused his former team of using a centerfield camera to steal catchers’ signs. The pitches were then relayed to batters via banging on a trash can in the dugout.

Rosenthal and Drellich report other teams want the Astros to receive severe punishments.