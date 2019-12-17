Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers have engaged in trade talks with the Red Sox regarding right fielder Mookie Betts, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Los Angeles' top priority is reportedly acquiring Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, but if the clubs can't reach an agreement, the Dodgers will target Betts.

Betts is set to make $27 million in his final year before he hits free agency. The Red Sox are likely looking to slash payroll after having baseball's highest payroll in 2019 at $244 million. Boston will pay $13 million in luxury tax penalties. The tax threshold in 2020 is $208 million.

Will either Lindor or Betts play with a new team in 2020? Check out the latest news and rumors around baseball: