Chris O'Meara/AP/Shutterstock

Only 287 players in the 100-plus year history of Major League Baseball have ended their careers with 2,000 or more hits. Ian Kinsler will walk away from the game, just a single hit shy of joining that club.

After 14 seasons, Kinsler is retiring from the sport. He told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal that a herniated cervical disk that ended his 2019 season in August played a role in his conclusion.

“To be honest, it was a factor in my decision,” Kinsler told Rosenthal. “My pride wouldn’t let me go halfway at something that I’ve been doing at 100 percent for my whole baseball life.”

Rosenthal reports that the 37-year-old Kinsler will remain with the Padres, the last of his five teams, in a front-office role. He is still owed more than $4 million from the club, but the two parties will work out a financial agreement.

Drafted in the 17th round in 2003, Kinsler ends his career as a four-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and 2018 World Series champion as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

He spent the first eight years of his career with the Rangers, before playing with the Tigers, Angels, Red Sox and Padres.

“I’m excited about the next step,” he told Rosenthal. “My family is ready. I’m ready. The timing’s right.”